Turkey's Isbank to free up subsidiaries for future listings -CFO

ISTANBUL, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Isbank ISCTR.IS will undergo a demerger that frees up its subsidiaries to be listed in the future and allows the bank to use its equity more effectively, its Chief Financial Official Gamze Yalcin said on Monday.

Yalcin said the move would pave the way to boost shareholder value given what she said was an evident discount in the Istanbul-listed bank's share price.

(Reporting by Can Sezer and Birsen Altayli; writing by Jonathan Spicer)

