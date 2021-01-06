Turkey's Isbank CEO to be replaced by deputy after departure

ISTANBUL, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Turkey's Isbank ISCTR.IS, Adnan Bali, said on Wednesday that his deputy Hakan Aran will take over as CEO following his departure after March.

Speaking at a news conference, Bali said Aran's appointment would be subject to approval by the official authority.

Bali announced earlier on Wednesday that he would step down after the bank's general assembly meeting in March.

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)

