Turkey's inflation will ease when global tensions abate, says finance minister

ISTANBUL, March 16 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Wednesday that inflation will begin to decline in the summer, predicting that global tensions will ease.

Inflation soared to 54% in February, largely because of a currency crisis last year and a surge in global commodity prices driven by the Ukraine war.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began at the end of February has added to inflationary pressure in Turkey and widened the current account deficit.

Economists see inflation rising towards 70% in the coming months, but Nebati struck a more optimistic note on Wednesday when he spoke to investors in Cannes, France.

"The tensions in the world will not continue. As of summer months, especially as of the end of the year, we're going to see the fall (in inflation) and the quick normalisation altogether," he said.

Nebati said Turkey is determined to lower inflation to single digits by the time elections scheduled for June 2023 take place.

The lira lost 44% of its value in 2021 largely as a result of an unorthodox easing cycle that saw the central bank cut its policy rate by 500 basis points to 14%.

The cuts were part of President Tayyip Erdogan's new economic programme that prioritises exports, credit, growth and employment.

Ankara was able to stem the lira's decline in December through the central bank's costly intervention in the currency market and a government-backed scheme that protects lira deposits against forex depreciation.

Nebati said on Wednesday that the scheme helps to keep the exchange rate at a "stable and foreseeable" level.

The lira is down 10% so far this year, largely due to the economic impact of the Ukraine conflict, and economists say the currency's decline risks straining the government's budget.

