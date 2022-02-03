Turkey's inflation surges to two-decade high of 48.7%

Contributor
Ezgi Erkoyun Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkey's annual inflation jumped to a 20-year high of 48.69% in January, a bit more than expected according to data on Thursday, fuelled by a series of unorthodox interest rate cuts and a crash in the lira currency late last year.

Adds background, details

ISTANBUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation jumped to a 20-year high of 48.69% in January, a bit more than expected according to data on Thursday, fuelled by a series of unorthodox interest rate cuts and a crash in the lira currency late last year.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 11.1%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 9.8% and an annual forecast of 46.7%.

The producer price index soared 10.45% month-on-month in January for an annual rise of 93.53%, in a reflection of the foreign exchange-related turmoil in recent months.

The lira shed 44% of its value last year as the central bank slashed interest rates by 500 basis points, under a drive by President Tayyip Erdogan to prioritise credit and exports despite the double-digit price rises.

Partly in response to the currency turmoil, Turkey raised a series of administered prices this year including for gas, electricity, road tolls and bus fares, adding to inflationary pressure. The monthly minimum wage was hiked 50%.

Last month's inflation was driven by transport prices, which soared 68.9% year-on-year, while the heavily-weighted food and drinks prices jumped 55.6%, eating deeper into household earnings and savings.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 was trading at 13.5420 against the dollar after the data, some 0.4% weaker than its close on Wednesday.

Balooning cost of living Balooning cost of livinghttps://tmsnrt.rs/3u6NzWE

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters