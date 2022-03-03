Turkey's inflation surges to 54.44%, highest since 2002

Turkey's annual inflation jumped more than expected to 54.44% in February, according to data on Thursday, a two decade high fuelled by a crash in the lira currency late last year and higher commodity prices.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 4.81%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 3.8% and an annual forecast of 53%.

The producer price index soared 7.22% month-on-month in February for an annual rise of 105%, in a reflection of the rise in commodity prices amid Russia-Ukraine tensions.

