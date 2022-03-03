Turkey's inflation surges to 54.44%, highest in 20 years

Adds background, details

ISTANBUL, March 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation jumped more than expected to 54.44% in February, according to data on Thursday, a two-decade high fuelled by a crash in the lira currency late last year and higher commodity prices.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 4.81%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 3.8% and an annual forecast of 53%.

The producer price index soared 7.22% month-on-month in February for an annual rise of 105%, in a reflection of the rise in commodity prices amid Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Inflation began rising after Turkey's lira shed 44% of its value against the dollar last year as the central bank, under pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan, slashed interest rates by 500 basis points.

The cuts were part of Erdogan's new economic programme that prioritised growth, investment and exports while keeping rates low despite soaring inflation.

Last month's inflation was driven by food and non-alcoholic drink prices, which soared 8.41% month-on-month, while furniture prices rose 7.00%, eating deeper into household earnings and savings.

Annually, transportation prices surged 75.75%, while furniture prices rose 64.83%, data showed.

Turkey's energy bill surged last year as global prices surged and demand rose, leading Ankara to hike energy prices at the start of the year, including a 50% hike to electricity prices for lower-demand households.

The government has implemented tax cuts on basic goods and subsidises a significant amount of electricity bills, in an effort to soften the impact on households.

The central bank said in a report in January that it expects inflation to peak around May, when it is seen rising to around 55%.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has raised the prospect of even higher inflation in Turkey in coming months due to soaring energy and grains prices.

The lira also rose above 14.0 against the dollar last week as volatility returned over rising tensions between Moscow and Kyiv. Further depreciation also risks adding more pressure on prices.

The currency was little changed after inflation data on Thursday, standing at 14.1375 against the dollar at 0736 GMT.

(Reporting by Halilcan Soran and Oben Mumcuoglu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans and Ece Toksabay)

