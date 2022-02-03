Turkey's inflation surges to 48.7%, highest since 2002

Turkey's annual inflation jumped more than expected to 48.69% in January, nearly a two decade high according to data on Thursday, fuelled by a series of unorthodox interest rate cuts and a crash in the lira currency late last year.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 11.1%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 9.8% and an annual forecast of 46.7%.

The producer price index soared 10.45% month-on-month in January for an annual rise of 93.53%, in a reflection of the foreign exchange-related turmoil in recent months.

