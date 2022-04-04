Turkey's inflation jumps to 61.1% in March, highest since 2002

ISTANBUL, April 4 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation surged to 61.14% in March, according to data on Monday, just below forecast but at a two-decade high, fuelled by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising commodity prices after a lira crash late last year.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 5.46%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 5.7%. Annually, consumer price inflation was forecast to be 61.5%.

The producer price index climbed 9.19% month-on-month in March for an annual rise of 114.97%.

(Reporting by Berna Suleymanoglu and Halilcan Soran Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)

