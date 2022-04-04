Turkey's inflation jumps to 20-year high of 61% on Ukraine conflict

Adds details, graphic

ISTANBUL, April 4 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation leapt to a fresh 20-year high of 61.14% in March, data showed on Monday, fuelled by rising energy and commodity prices driven by the Russia-Ukraine conflict which compounded the impact of a lira crash late last year.

Inflation has been surging since last autumn as the lira weakened after the central bank in September launched a 500 basis point-easing cycle, which had long been sought by President Tayyip Erdogan.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 5.46%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 5.7%. Annually, consumer price inflation was forecast to be 61.5%.

The producer price index climbed 9.19% month-on-month in March for an annual rise of 114.97%.

The monthly rise in March was driven by transportation, which includes petrol prices, and education groups, which rose 13.29% and 6.55% respectively.

Annually, the transportation group led the rise with 99.12%, followed by food and non-alcoholic drink prices at 70.33% and furniture prices at 69.26%.

Economists marked up global consumer price inflation expectations following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with energy prices hitting multi-year highs as the West sanctioned Moscow. Turkey imports almost all of its energy needs.

