Turkey's inflation hits 24-year high of 85.5% after rate cuts

November 03, 2022 — 03:11 am EDT

ISTANBUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Turkish annual inflation climbed to a new 24-year high of 85.51% in October, official data showed on Thursday, slightly below forecast, after the central bank by cut its policy rate three times in as many months despite the surging prices.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 3.54%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 3.60%. Annually, consumer price inflation TRCPIY=ECI was forecast to be 85.60%.

The domestic producer price index was up 7.83% month-on-month in October for an annual rise of 157.69% TRPPIY=ECI.

