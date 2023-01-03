Turkey's inflation drops to 64.27% in December due to base effect

Credit: REUTERS/Umit Bektas

January 03, 2023 — 02:41 am EST

Written by Berna Suleymanoglu and Canan Sevgili for Reuters ->

Adds detail, background, lira

ISTANBUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Turkish annual inflation slid to 64.27% in December, official data showed on Tuesday, below forecast, dropping because of a favourable base effect after hitting a 24-year high in October.

President Tayyip Erdogan's unorthodox low interest-rate monetary policy and a resulting currency crisis pushed inflation to a peak of 85.5% in October before dipping slightly in November.

Consumer prices rose 1.18% month-on-month in December, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, below a Reuters poll forecast of 2.7%. The forecast for annual consumer price inflation TRCPIY=ECI was 66.8%.

The biggest monthly consumer price increases were seen in the health sector, up 5.91%, while key food and non-alcoholic drink prices were up 1.86%. Transport prices dropped 4.14%.

The base effect that drove the decline in annual inflation from November was a 13.6% month-on-month surge in consumer price inflation in December 2021.

Despite soaring prices, the central bank has slashed its policy rate by 500 basis points since August to 9%, citing an economic slowdown. The easing was part of Erdogan's economic programme prioritising exports, production, investment and employment.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 was unchanged at 18.7255 against the dollar after the data was released.

The lira shed 44% of its value against the dollar in 2021, most of it during a December currency crisis sparked by rate cuts. It shed another 30% in 2022 to historic lows but held mostly stable in the last quarter.

The Reuters poll showed inflation was expected to remain elevated this year, ending 2023 at 43.2%, nearly twice the level forecast by the government and raising the prospect of continued cost-of-living strains as Turks vote in presidential and parliamentary elections by June that are expected to be tight.

The domestic producer price index was down 0.24% month-on-month in December for an annual rise of 97.72% TRPPIY=ECI.

Turkey's inflation drops from near peak on base effect Turkey's inflation drops from near peak on base effecthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3MgpynH

(Reporting by Berna Suleymanoglu and Canan Sevgili; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ece Toksabay, Robert Birsel)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.