Turkey's inflation drops to 64.27% in December due to base effect

Adds detail, background, lira

ISTANBUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Turkish annual inflation slid to 64.27% in December, official data showed on Tuesday, below forecast, dropping because of a favourable base effect after hitting a 24-year high in October.

President Tayyip Erdogan's unorthodox low interest-rate monetary policy and a resulting currency crisis pushed inflation to a peak of 85.5% in October before dipping slightly in November.

Consumer prices rose 1.18% month-on-month in December, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, below a Reuters poll forecast of 2.7%. The forecast for annual consumer price inflation TRCPIY=ECI was 66.8%.

The biggest monthly consumer price increases were seen in the health sector, up 5.91%, while key food and non-alcoholic drink prices were up 1.86%. Transport prices dropped 4.14%.

The base effect that drove the decline in annual inflation from November was a 13.6% month-on-month surge in consumer price inflation in December 2021.

Despite soaring prices, the central bank has slashed its policy rate by 500 basis points since August to 9%, citing an economic slowdown. The easing was part of Erdogan's economic programme prioritising exports, production, investment and employment.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 was unchanged at 18.7255 against the dollar after the data was released.

The lira shed 44% of its value against the dollar in 2021, most of it during a December currency crisis sparked by rate cuts. It shed another 30% in 2022 to historic lows but held mostly stable in the last quarter.

The Reuters poll showed inflation was expected to remain elevated this year, ending 2023 at 43.2%, nearly twice the level forecast by the government and raising the prospect of continued cost-of-living strains as Turks vote in presidential and parliamentary elections by June that are expected to be tight.

The domestic producer price index was down 0.24% month-on-month in December for an annual rise of 97.72% TRPPIY=ECI.

Turkey's inflation drops from near peak on base effect Turkey's inflation drops from near peak on base effecthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3MgpynH

(Reporting by Berna Suleymanoglu and Canan Sevgili; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ece Toksabay, Robert Birsel)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.