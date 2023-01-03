Turkey's inflation drops to 64.27% in December due to base effect

Credit: REUTERS/Murad Sezer

January 03, 2023 — 02:08 am EST

Written by Berna Suleymanoglu and Canan Sevgili for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Turkish annual inflation fell to 64.27% in December, official data showed on Tuesday, below forecast, dropping due to a favourable base effect and after hitting a 24-year high in October.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 1.18%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 2.7%. Annually, consumer price inflation TRCPIY=ECI was forecast to be 66.8%. It hit a 24-year high of 85.51% in October.

The domestic producer price index was down 0.24% month-on-month in December for an annual rise of 97.72%TRPPIY=ECI.

In December 2021, consumer price inflation had surged 13.6% month-on-month.

(Reporting by Berna Suleymanoglu and Canan Sevgili; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ece Toksabay)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.