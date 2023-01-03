Turkey's inflation drops to 64.27% in December due to base effect

ISTANBUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Turkish annual inflation fell to 64.27% in December, official data showed on Tuesday, below forecast, dropping due to a favourable base effect and after hitting a 24-year high in October.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 1.18%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 2.7%. Annually, consumer price inflation TRCPIY=ECI was forecast to be 66.8%. It hit a 24-year high of 85.51% in October.

The domestic producer price index was down 0.24% month-on-month in December for an annual rise of 97.72%TRPPIY=ECI.

In December 2021, consumer price inflation had surged 13.6% month-on-month.

(Reporting by Berna Suleymanoglu and Canan Sevgili; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ece Toksabay)

