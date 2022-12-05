Turkey's inflation dips to 84.39% after 17 months of rises

Credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA

December 05, 2022 — 02:00 am EST

Written by Gdansk newsroom for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Turkish annual inflation slipped to 84.39% in November, official data showed on Monday, just below forecast, ending a 17-month long period of rises since last year when the central bank began cutting interest rates.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 2.88%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 3%. Annually, consumer price inflation TRCPIY=ECI was forecast to be 84.65%. It hit a 24-year high of 85.51% in October.

The domestic producer price index was up 0.74% month-on-month in November for an annual rise of 136.02%TRPPIY=ECI.

Last month, the central bank wrapped up its unorthodox easing cycle, which it carried out despite soaring prices, lowering its policy rate to 9% from 19% in line with President Tayyip Erdogan's calls for stimulus.

(Reporting by Gdansk newsroom; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

