Turkey's inflation dips below 85% after a 17-month surge

ISTANBUL, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Turkish annual inflation slipped to 84.39% in November, official data showed on Monday, just below forecast, ending a surge of 17 straight months since last year when the central bank began stoking prices by cutting interest rates.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 2.88%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 3%. Annually, consumer price inflation TRCPIY=ECI was seen at 84.65% after hitting a 24-year high of 85.51% in October.

Last month, the central bank wrapped up its unorthodox easing cycle, which it carried out despite soaring prices, lowering its policy rate to 9% from 19% in line with President Tayyip Erdogan's calls for stimulus.

The biggest monthly rise in prices was in the food and non-alcoholic drinks sector, which was up 5.75%, while alcoholic drinks prices climbed 3.19%.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 traded at 18.6370 after the data, little changed from a close of 18.625 on Friday. The currency has been mostly flat since the summer due largely to state management.

The central bank cut its policy rate by 150 basis points in November, bringing the cumulative easing in four months to 500 basis points. The easing ran counter to orthodox economic policy and coincided with aggressive tightening of policy globally.

The government has emphasized low rates to boost production and exports with the aim of achieving a current account surplus, which it says will lead to a lasting fall in inflation.

Economists had forecast inflation would cool toward year end, largely due to favourable base effects from late 2021, when the rate cuts sparked a currency crisis that sent prices soaring.

The lira shed 44% of its value against the dollar in 2021, most of it during the crisis. It has declined by a further 29% this year, touching historic lows.

Inflation is seen at 69% next month, the poll showed.

The domestic producer price index was up 0.74% month-on-month in November for an annual rise of 136.02% TRPPIY=ECI.

