Turkey's IC Holding plans new IPOs, CEO says

ISTANBUL, March 26 (Reuters) - Turkish construction company IC Ictas Holding plans new initial public offerings (IPO) in 2024 and 2025 following the IPO of its renewable energy unit IC Enterra, the holding's CEO Murad Bayar said in a news conference on Tuesday.

The public offering for IC Enterra Renewable Energy will take place on March 27-29.

(Reporting by Can Sezer, Writing by Burcu Karakas, Editing by Ece Toksabay)

((Burcu.Karakas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.