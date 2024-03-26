News & Insights

Turkey's IC Holding plans new IPOs, CEO says

March 26, 2024 — 05:01 am EDT

Written by Can Sezer for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, March 26 (Reuters) - Turkish construction company IC Ictas Holding plans new initial public offerings (IPO) in 2024 and 2025 following the IPO of its renewable energy unit IC Enterra, the holding's CEO Murad Bayar said in a news conference on Tuesday.

The public offering for IC Enterra Renewable Energy will take place on March 27-29.

