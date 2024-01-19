Turkey's house sales fall 17.5% last year as rate hikes bite

ISTANBUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Home sales in Turkey were down 17.5% in 2023 compared to a year ago, with sales to foreigners tumbling by 48.1% as rising interest rates and inflation weighed, Turkish Statistical Institute data showed on Friday.

Russians topped the list of foreigner buyers with 10,560 houses purchased last year, still reflecting how many have sought a financial haven in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions.

House sales dropped 33.4% in December as a whole compared to the previous year, data showed, partly due to tightening in monetary policy and limited access to loans.

Some 1.23 million homes were sold last year, including 138,577 last month.

The data also showed mortgaged sales declined 72.3% in December from a year earlier, and 36.6% in 2023 as a whole, making up 14.5% of all sales in the year.

(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.