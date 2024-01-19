News & Insights

Turkey's house sales fall 17.5% last year as rate hikes bite

January 19, 2024 — 02:00 am EST

ISTANBUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Home sales in Turkey were down 17.5% in 2023 compared to a year ago, with sales to foreigners tumbling by 48.1% as rising interest rates and inflation weighed, Turkish Statistical Institute data showed on Friday.

Russians topped the list of foreigner buyers with 10,560 houses purchased last year, still reflecting how many have sought a financial haven in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions.

House sales dropped 33.4% in December as a whole compared to the previous year, data showed, partly due to tightening in monetary policy and limited access to loans.

Some 1.23 million homes were sold last year, including 138,577 last month.

The data also showed mortgaged sales declined 72.3% in December from a year earlier, and 36.6% in 2023 as a whole, making up 14.5% of all sales in the year.

