Turkey's Hepsiburada Appoints Nilhan Onal As CEO, Effective Jan 1

(RTTNews) - D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a Hepsiburada (HEPS), a Turkish e-commerce platform, announced Friday the appointment of Nilhan Onal as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023.

Onal succeeds Murat Emirdag, who has decided to step down from his CEO duties for personal reasons. He will continue to lead the company and ensure a smooth transition to the new CEO until January 1, 2023.

As of that date, Emirdag will be a non-executive director of the company's board of directors. Emirdag took over as CEO of Hepsiburada on February 1, 2019 after serving as an advisory board member.

Onal joins Hepsiburada from Amazon Europe, where she spent the last seven years focused on business transformation and growth.

Prior to joining Amazon, Nilhan Onal had over a decade of experience in managing consumer-focused businesses at Procter & Gamble in Turkey and Europe.

