Turkey's government bonds drop as lira falls past 7 per dollar

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Turkey's dollar-denominated bonds fell across the board on Friday, after the country's lira dropped past the psychological 7-per-dollar mark for the first time since a currency crisis in August 2018.

With markets impacted by a public holiday in Turkey and many European countries, Turkey's 2041-maturing bond dropped just over 0.9 cents US900123BJ84=TE while other shorter-dated bonds fell between 0.1 and 0.8 cents.

