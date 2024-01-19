Turkey's Garanti BBVA CEO: monetary tightening pressuring banks

By Ebru Tuncay

BURSA, Turkey, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The head of Garanti BBVA bank said that Turkey's monetary tightening since June had put pressure on the sector and he expected more such policy pressure after March local elections.

Speaking at a meeting with business people on Thursday evening, Chief Executive Recep Bastug said bank margins have been squeezed into negative territory and he didn't expect to see healthier rates until mid-2025.

"Monetary tightening has put pressure on banking. Naturally, monetary tightening continues since there is no other method to fight inflation," Bastug said in Bursa.

"Frankly, we expect this to increase slightly after the (March 31) election," he said of policy and regulatory steps to tighten credit, which have been rolled out under the government's new economic approach.

He said he expected an increase in the cost of risk by around 50 basis points.

The central bank has hiked its main interest rate to 42.5% from 8.5% in June, when a new bank governor and cabinet were named to undertake a dramatic policy turnaround toward more orthodoxy.

Inflation soared to near 65% last month and Bastug said average inflation this year would likely be 50%.

He said the bank is offering 45-50% average rates on deposits, higher than the 40% on loans because it is managing the stock.

"As such, almost all of banking currently operates on negative margin. We are waiting for the days when we will switch to positive margin, but right now it is negative," Bastug said.

"The banking sector is going through difficult times."

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer, Elaine Hardcastle)

