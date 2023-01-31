Turkey's foreign arrivals jump to near record 44.6 mln in 2022

GDANSK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Foreign visitors arriving in Turkey surged 80.33% year-on-year to 44.56 million in 2022, recovering from earlier pandemic fallout but still just short of the record 45.06 million people in 2019, official data showed on Tuesday.

The arrivals compared to 24.71 million foreign visitors in 2021 and 12.73 million in 2020.

In December there were 2.4 million foreign visitors, up 27% from the same period in 2021, tourism ministry data showed.

(Reporting by Canan Sevgili; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

