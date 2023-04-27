Turkey's first nuclear plant, built by Russia, to launch next year -TASS

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Turkey's first nuclear power plant, built by Russia, is to be launched next year, Russia's state-owned TASS news agency reported on Thursday.

The Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey's southern Mersin province was built by Russia's state nuclear energy company Rosatom.

A ceremony to mark the delivery of nuclear fuel to the facility is due to take place later on Thursday.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn)

