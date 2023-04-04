Turkey's exports to Russia surge 262% in March from year ago

ISTANBUL, April 4 (Reuters) - Turkey's exports to Russia jumped 262% year-on-year in March, according to Turkish exporters' assembly figures on Tuesday, reflecting the surge in bilateral trade since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year sparked a flurry of Western sanctions.

Turkey, Black Sea neighbours with Russia and Ukraine, opposes both the war and the Western sanctions.

Last month, it halted the transit of Western-sanctioned goods to Russia following a year of mounting U.S. and European pressure on Ankara for action, according to a top export official and a diplomat.

