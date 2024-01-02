Turkey's exports reached $255.81 bln in 2023 - Erdogan

Adds foreign trade data in paragraphs 3 onwards

ISTANBUL, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkey recorded $255.81 billion in exports last year, up 0.6% on the year.

Speaking at a news conference, Erdogan said that he believes the improvement in the country's current account balance will continue with the fall in the trade deficit over the course of November and December.

In 2023, imports dropped 0.51% to $361.85 billion, the trade ministry data showed.

Turkey's foreign trade deficit decreased 3.2% year-on-year to $106.04 billion in 2023, while the December deficit dropped 37% to $6.1 billion from a year earlier.

In December, exports grew 0.44% and imports decreased 10.7% from the previous year.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Can Sezer, Writing by Huseyin Hayatsever, Editing by Louise Heavens and David Evans)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.