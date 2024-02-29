Turkey's excess lira liquidity almost gone, open market funding seen possible

By Nevzat Devranoglu

ANKARA, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Excess lira liquidity in Turkey's banking system has dropped swiftly after steps by the central bank, and the decrease could prompt the bank to provide more funding by traditional open market operations, bankers say.

The central bank recently withdrew more than 1 trillion lira of liquidity from the market, the majority of it at the end of last month, to help bolster its monetary transmission mechanism, central bank auction and reserve data show.

The data show that excess liquidity in the banking system declined to 14 billion lira ($449 million) on Wednesday from more than 200 billion lira last week.

The steps the bank has taken include implementing required reserves to sterilize excess liquidity, and also holding depo auctions.

Since too much liquidity in the banking system can diminish the impact of monetary policy, the moves should support the bank's effort to curb inflation and demand via an aggressive rate-hike cycle that began in June last year.

"The central bank could restart funding through open market operations after excess liquidity in the market is finished," said one banker, requesting anonymity.

"Deposit rates could climb with the rise in money market rates and the disappearance of the excess liquidity effect," the banker said.

The banking system accumulated excess liquidity mainly due to the difference in payments to accounts in an FX-protected deposit scheme and FX transactions against Turkish lira.

Swaps with local banks are the main channel of funding while the current 5 billion lira one-week repo stock constitutes a very limited amount of central bank funding.

In its annual monetary policy text, the central bank said it will continue to conduct swap transactions to support banks' liquidity management but is planning a gradual reduction.

With the decreasing excess liquidity, interest rates in the overnight market are now above the central bank's 45% policy rate. The overnight repo rate at BIST stood at 46.02% on Wednesday.

($1 = 31.2150 liras)

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Toby Chopra)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.