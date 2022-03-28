Turkey's EUAS cancels electricity purchase tender aimed at reducing prices

Contributor
Orhan Coskun Reuters
Published

Turkish state electricity producer EUAS on Monday cancelled a tender to purchase electricity from private power plants with the aim of lowering power prices, according to a notice on its website, as Ankara seeks to alleviate pressure from rising energy costs.

ANKARA, March 28 (Reuters) - Turkish state electricity producer EUAS on Monday cancelled a tender to purchase electricity from private power plants with the aim of lowering power prices, according to a notice on its website, as Ankara seeks to alleviate pressure from rising energy costs.

The notice did not give a reason for the cancellation, but a senior official with knowledge of the matter said bids that had been submitted in the tender had not met expectations.

"From now on, what kind of path will be followed in order to reduce electricity prices will be re-evaluated. If this system had worked, it was expected to reduce prices," said the person, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Turkey was aiming to relieve price pressure and bring down the cost of electricity with the tender, under which EUAS would have bought electricity from private plants and sold it cheap to retail distributors.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ed Osmond)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More