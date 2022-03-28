Turkey's EUAS cancels electricity purchase tender aimed at reducing prices

ANKARA, March 28 (Reuters) - Turkish state electricity producer EUAS on Monday cancelled a tender to purchase electricity from private power plants with the aim of lowering power prices, according to a notice on its website, as Ankara seeks to alleviate pressure from rising energy costs.

The notice did not give a reason for the cancellation, but a senior official with knowledge of the matter said bids that had been submitted in the tender had not met expectations.

"From now on, what kind of path will be followed in order to reduce electricity prices will be re-evaluated. If this system had worked, it was expected to reduce prices," said the person, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Turkey was aiming to relieve price pressure and bring down the cost of electricity with the tender, under which EUAS would have bought electricity from private plants and sold it cheap to retail distributors.

