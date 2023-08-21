Turkey's Erdogan: economy team will bring inflation down to single digits

ISTANBUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy team is capable of bringing down inflation to single digits, Turkey's President Erdogan told reporters during his flight back from Hungary on Sunday.

According to a readout of his response to questions, Erdogan also said his government had enabled a fall in inflation to single digits in the past, and Turks should have faith in his AK Party to do it again.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jon Boyle)

