News & Insights

Turkey's Erdogan: economy team will bring inflation down to single digits

Credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA

August 21, 2023 — 07:06 am EDT

Written by Ece Toksabay for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy team is capable of bringing down inflation to single digits, Turkey's President Erdogan told reporters during his flight back from Hungary on Sunday.

According to a readout of his response to questions, Erdogan also said his government had enabled a fall in inflation to single digits in the past, and Turks should have faith in his AK Party to do it again.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.