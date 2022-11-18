US Markets

Turkey's Erdogan, Ukraine's Zelenskiy discuss extended grains deal - Turkish presidency

November 18, 2022 — 11:21 am EST

Written by Ece Toksabay for Reuters ->

ANKARA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan talked on the phone with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy and congratulated each other for the extension of a U.N.-brokered grains deal, Erdogan's office said.

Erdogan told Zelenskiy that both the grains deal and the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine were positive experiences, and that the "extension of this understanding to the negotiation table" would benefit all parties.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((ece.toksabay@tr.com; +90 312 2927022; Reuters Messaging: ece.toksabay.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.