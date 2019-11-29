Turkey's Erdogan slams Macron over "brain dead" NATO comment

ISTANBUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Emmanuel Macron's comments on NATO reflect a "sick and shallow" understanding, telling the French president "you should check whether you are brain dead".

Erdogan was commenting in a speech in Istanbul about a remark made by Macron earlier this month saying NATO was experiencing "brain death".

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)

