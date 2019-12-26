Companies

Turkey's Erdogan says to send troops to Libya

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

ANKARA, Dec 26 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkey will send troops to Libya now that the north African country requested it, and he will present deployment legislation to the Turkish parliament in January.

Erdogan visited Tunisia on Wednesday to discuss cooperation for a possible ceasefire in neighbouring Libya. In a speech Thursday, he said Turkey and Tunisia agreed to support Libya's internationally recognised government of Fayez al-Serraj.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

