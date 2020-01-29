Turkey's Erdogan says Russia not abiding by Syria agreements -NTV

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara is losing patience with the military assault in Syria's Idlib region, adding that Russia is violating agreements aimed at stemming conflict there, broadcaster NTV reported on Wednesday.
