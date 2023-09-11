News & Insights

World Markets

Turkey's Erdogan says mutual visits, cooperation council planned with Egypt's Sisi -media

Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

September 11, 2023 — 07:59 am EDT

Written by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay for Reuters ->

ANKARA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the G20 summit was positive, and the topic of mutual visits was discussed.

Speaking to reporters on his return from the G20 Summit in India, Erdogan said the two countries planned to revive a High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. Egypt and Turkey upgraded their diplomatic relations by appointing ambassadors to each other's capitals in July after a decade of tension.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay)

((ece.toksabay@tr.com; +90 312 2927022; Reuters Messaging: ece.toksabay.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsOil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.