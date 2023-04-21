News & Insights

Turkey's Erdogan says interest rates will fall as long as he is in power

Credit: REUTERS/MURAT CETINMUHURDAR/PPO

April 21, 2023 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by Ali Kucukgocmen for Reuters ->

ANKARA, April 21 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that interest rates will fall as long as he is in power, and that inflation will decline with them, repeating his unorthodox views.

Erdogan was speaking in Istanbul weeks before a presidential election on May 14. Some anticipate a shift to more orthodox policies after the vote.

Turkey's central bank has slashed its policy rate to 8.5% from 19% since late 2021 in line with Erdogan's economic views. The easing cycle led to a currency crisis and sent inflation soaring, eating away at household savings.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.