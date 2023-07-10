News & Insights

Turkey's Erdogan says he will discuss grain deal extension with Putin

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

July 10, 2023 — 06:00 am EDT

ISTANBUL, July 10 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that he will discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the extension of a deal that allows the export of Ukrainian grain from its Black Sea ports beyond the current July 17 deadline.

Speaking ahead of his departure for a NATO summit in Vilnius, Erdogan said he expects Putin to visit Turkey in August.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Huseyin Hayatsever; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Toby Chopra)

