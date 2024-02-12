News & Insights

World Markets

Turkey's Erdogan says Gaza will top agenda in talks with Egypt's Sisi

Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

February 12, 2024 — 11:55 am EST

Written by Ece Toksabay and Burcu Karakas for Reuters ->

Adds quotes, background on Erdogan's visit

ISTANBUL, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in a televised address after chairing a Cabinet meeting on Monday that Israel's Gaza offensive will top the agenda in his talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday.

"We will discuss various issues including economy, trade, tourism, energy and defence with Mr. Sisi," Erdogan added.

Erdogan will to travel to Egypt on Wednesday, his first visit since Ankara and Cairo upgraded relations by appointing ambassadors last year.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay, Burcu Karakas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Burcu.Karakas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.