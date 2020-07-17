World Markets

Turkey's Erdogan says Egypt's actions in Libya are illegal

Contributor
Ali Kucukgocmen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Egypt's actions in Libya and its support for the eastern-based forces of commander Khalifa Haftar were illegal.

Erdogan was responding to a question about Egypt's possible intervention in Libya's conflict, where Ankara has helped the Tripoli administration force Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) to abandon an offensive on Tripoli.

President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said on Thursday that Egypt will not stand idle in the face of any direct threat to Egyptian and Libyan security, after lawmakers allied Haftar urged Cairo to intervene militarily in the country's civil war.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Ece Toksabay)

