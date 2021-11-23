Turkey's Erdogan met central bank chief amid lira meltdown - sources

ANKARA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan met with Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu on Tuesday, two sources said, amid a 15% crash in the lira currency prompted by the president's defence of rate cuts.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 nose-dived 15% in its second-worst day ever after Erdogan vowed to win his "economic war of independence" despite widespread criticism and pleas to reverse the monetary easing.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, did not provide any further details on the talks between Erdogan and Kavcioglu.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((tuvan.gumrukcu@tr.com; +90 312 292 7021; @tuvangumrukcu; Reuters Messaging: tuvan.gumrukcu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.