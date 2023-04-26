News & Insights

Turkey's Erdogan cancels election rallies for health reasons

Credit: REUTERS/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE

April 26, 2023 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by Ece Toksabay and Huseyin Hayatsever for Reuters ->

Adds postponement of rally on Thursday

ANKARA, April 26 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan canceled his scheduled campaign rallies on Wednesday and Thursday for health reasons, weeks before May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections.

"Today, I will rest at home with the advice of my doctors," Erdogan wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

Later, AK Party deputy chair Erkan Kandemir said Erdogan would attend a ceremony at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in the southern Mersin province via videolink on Thursday.

"Our Mersin rally is also planned to be held on a future date," he posted on Twitter.

Late on Tuesday, Erdogan cut short a live TV interview during which he said he felt sick with an upset stomach.

The elections represent the biggest electoral challenge for modern Turkey's longest-serving leader, after a cost-of-living crisis eroded Erdogan's support. Opinion polls show Erdogan could lose after two decades in power.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Grant McCool)

((Huseyin.Hayatsever@reuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.