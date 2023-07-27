Turkey's Erdogan appoints three deputy governors to central bank

Adds details and background in third to seventh paragraph

ISTANBUL, July 28 (Reuters) - Turkish's President Tayyip Erdogan named three deputy governors to the central bank, the country's official gazette said early on Friday, hours after the bank vowed to continue gradual monetary tightening and raised its end-2023 inflation forecast.

Osman Cevdet Akcay, Fatih Karahan and Hatice Karahan were appointed as deputy central bank governors, according to a decision published in the official gazette.

Fatih Karahan, who held economist positions in Federal Reserve Bank of New York for almost a decade, most recently worked for Amazon as a principal economist, according to his Linkedin profile.

The move came after the central bank, under governor Hafize Gaye Erkan, reversed course and tighten policy by 900 basis points in the last two months following years of rate cuts and a simmering cost-of-living crisis.

In what is seen as a pivot to economic orthodoxy, Erdogan appointedMehmet Simsek as finance minister and Erkan as central bank governor shortly after his re-election in May.

Erdogan removed previous deputies Emrah Sener, Taha Cakmak and Mustafa Duman, the decision also said.

