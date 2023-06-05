News & Insights

Turkey's Erdogan appoints spokesperson Kalin as intelligence chief

Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

June 05, 2023 — 03:04 pm EDT

Written by Ece Toksabay for Reuters ->

Adds information on Kalin in paragraphs 3-5

ANKARA, June 5 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan appointed his spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin as the head of the National Intelligence Agency (MIT) on Monday, Erdogan's communications office said.

Hakan Fidan, who had been Turkey's intelligence chief since 2010, was appointed foreign minister on Saturday.

Kalin is a long-term confidant of Erdogan and has served as the spokesperson for the presidency and been a foreign policy adviser for the president since 2014.

Kalin holds a Ph.D. from George Washington University on Islamic studies and was one of the founders of SETA, a pro-government think tank based in Ankara.

Kalin has taken the lead on several diplomatic efforts in recent years, shaping Turkey's foreign policy agenda.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Mark Porter)

((ece.toksabay@tr.com; +90 312 2927022; Reuters Messaging: ece.toksabay.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.