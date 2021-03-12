Turkey's Erdogan announces price stability committee to help inflation fight

Recasts with price stability committee

ISTANBUL, March 12 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday the fight against inflation and fiscal discipline were priorities of his proposed economic reforms, announcing the formation of a price stability committee.

In a speech to unveil a keenly awaited economic reform package, he said the committee will increase the effectiveness of the fight against inflation, while public sector price hikes will be based on targeted inflation.

"An agenda point of priority is the battle with inflation. The goal is single-digit inflation," Erdogan said, adding that an "early warning system" was being developed for food prices.

"We are establishing the price stability committee. We believe this committee, in which the Finance and Treasury, Technology and Energy Ministers will be, will increase the effectiveness of the fight against inflation," he said.

As he spoke, the lira TRYTOM=D3 firmed to 7.5660 against the dollar, still 1.3% weaker on the day but stronger than 7.5940 beforehand.

He said his government would increase Turkey's potential growth through productivity, driven by investment, employment and exports, adding that the package was drafted in consultation with the private sector and non-government organisations.

"We will increase potential growth through efficiency, and we aim for a national and domestic economy where imports are lowered, and with added-value exports," he said.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, Can Sezer and Jonathan Spicer Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.