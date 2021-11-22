Turkey's Erdogan again vows low rates, hurting lira

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday tight interest-rate policy will not lower inflation and he vowed to succeed in his "economic war of independence", sending the beleaguered lira currency to new all-time lows versus the dollar.

Erdogan, speaking after a cabinet meeting, said he preferred a competitive exchange rate because it brings higher investment and employment. He also blamed the lira weakness on games he said were being played on foreign exchange and interest rates.

