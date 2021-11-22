Turkey's Erdogan again vows low rates, hurting lira

ANKARA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday tight interest-rate policy will not lower inflation and he vowed to succeed in his "economic war of independence", sending the beleaguered lira currency to new all-time lows versus the dollar.

Erdogan, speaking after a cabinet meeting, said he preferred a competitive exchange rate because it brings higher investment and employment. He also blamed the lira weakness on games he said were being played on foreign exchange and interest rates.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

