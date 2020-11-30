Turkey's economy grows 6.7% in Q3 rebound from pandemic hit

ISTANBUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy grew a more-than-expected 6.7% in the third quarter, data showed on Monday, rebounding after a contraction of nearly 10% the previous quarter due to a lockdown imposed to curb the initial coronavirus outbreak.

In a Reuters poll, gross domestic product (GDP) was forecast to have expanded 4.8% year-on-year as expectations turned positive after data indicated strong performance.

On a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, third quarter GDP grew 15.6% from the previous quarter, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute.

In the year as a whole, GDP was forecast to be flat in the poll, with estimates ranging between growth of 0.6% and contraction of 5%. Coronavirus cases have surged in recent weeks and prompted new restrictions, putting a brake on fourth-quarter activity.

