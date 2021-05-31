Turkey's economy grew hotter than expected 7% in Q1

ISTANBUL, May 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy grew a more-than-expected 7% year-over-year in the first quarter, official data showed on Monday as pandemic restrictions were careful not to temper hot retail sales, exports and manufacturing.

It expanded 1.7% compared to the previous quarter on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed.

Growth was driven by industrial production and other key sectors that have recovered well from the worst of coronavirus fallout last year. Most restrictions were lifted in March of this year, though a strict lockdown was imposed in late April.

In a Reuters poll, gross domestic product (GDP) was forecast to have expanded 6.7% year-on-year in the first quarter.

While Turkey was one of few economies to expand last year, its growth rate has languished in recent years well below its potential of about 5%.

It is expected to return to form this year with 5.5% growth according to the poll. But a recent spike in COVID-19 cases risks another lost tourism season, exacerbating the economy's heavy foreign debt burden.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.