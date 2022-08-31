Turkey's economy grew 7.6% in Q2, extending hot streak

ISTANBUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy grew 7.6% year-on year in the second quarter, slightly more than expected according to official data on Wednesday, driven by strong exports as well as domestic and foreign demand.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 2.1% compared with the previous quarter on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed.

In a Reuters poll, the economy was forecast to have expanded 7.5% in the second quarter with full-year growth seen at 4%. Growth was seen falling in the second half of the year due to a downward trend in domestic and foreign demand, led by an expected slowdown in Turkey's largest trade partners.

Last year, Turkey's economy bounced back strongly from the COVID-19 pandemic and grew a revised 11.4%, its highest rate in a decade. Annual growth in the first quarter of 2022 was revised to 7.5% from 7.3%, data showed on Wednesday.

President Tayyip Erdogan's economic plan prioritises growth, employment, investment and exports, driven by a series of unorthodox interest rate cuts that sparked a currency crisis and inflationary spiral late last year.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Can Sezer; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

