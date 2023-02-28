Turkey's economy grew 5.6% in 2022, exceeds forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA

February 28, 2023 — 02:01 am EST

Written by Nevzat Devranoglu for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy expanded 5.6% in 2022, more than expected, official data showed on Tuesday, with growth slowing to 3.5% in the fourth quarter as a decline in demand continued to have an impact.

Fourth quarter gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.9% from the previous quarter on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed.

In a Reuters poll, the economy was forecast to have expanded 5.2% in 2022, with the fourth quarter growth expected to be 3%. The poll also predicted growth of 2.8% in 2023.

Third quarter growth was revised to 4.0% from an initial 3.9%.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.