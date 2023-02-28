Turkey's economy grew 5.6% in 2022, exceeds forecasts

ISTANBUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy expanded 5.6% in 2022, more than expected, official data showed on Tuesday, with growth slowing to 3.5% in the fourth quarter as a decline in demand continued to have an impact.

Fourth quarter gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.9% from the previous quarter on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed.

In a Reuters poll, the economy was forecast to have expanded 5.2% in 2022, with the fourth quarter growth expected to be 3%. The poll also predicted growth of 2.8% in 2023.

Third quarter growth was revised to 4.0% from an initial 3.9%.

