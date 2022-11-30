Turkey's economy grew 3.9% in cooler Q3

Adds background

ANKARA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy grew 3.9% annually in the third quarter, slightly less than expected and cooler than earlier in the year according to official data on Wednesday, as high inflation and a global slowdown weighed on domestic and foreign demand.

Gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 0.1% from the previous quarter on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed.

In a Reuters poll, the economy was forecast to have expanded 4% year-on-year in the third quarter. Full-year growth was seen at 5% after a strong first half of the year, which saw the economy expand more than 7.5%.

Annual growth in the second quarter of 2022 was revised to 7.7% from 7.6%, data showed on Wednesday.

Analysts predicted growth would slow in the second half due to a downward trend in domestic and foreign demand, led by a slowdown in Turkey's largest trade partners.

Facing the slowdown, Turkey's central bank embarked on an easing cycle between August and November, slashing its policy rate by 500 basis points to 9%.

Last year, Turkey's economy bounced back strongly from the COVID-19 pandemic and grew 11.4%, its highest rate in a decade.

President Tayyip Erdogan's economic programme over the last 14 months prioritised growth and exports, and aimed to tackle inflation by shoring up chronic current account deficits rather than by raising rates.

An easing cycle last year, sought by Erdogan, led the lira to end the year down 44% against the dollar and it shed another 29% this year, sending inflation to a 24-year high of more than 85% in October.

