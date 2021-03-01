Turkey's economy emerges from COVID-hit 2020 with 1.8% growth

ISTANBUL, March 1 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy grew a less-than-expected 5.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 1.8% in the year as a whole, according to official data on Monday that showed it was one of only a few globally to skirt a contraction amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Propelled by a burst of credit in mid-2020, fourth quarter GDP grew 1.7% from the previous quarter on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

A surge in gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the second half of the year - well above Turkey's potential rate - was driven by a near doubling of lending by state banks to face down the initial virus wave.

In a Reuters poll, GDP was forecast to have expanded 7.1% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, despite new curfews and curbs on the service sector to address a second COVID-19 wave, and 2.3% for the whole year.

While world economies tumbled into recessions and contracted last year, only Turkey, China and Egypt were among those seen growing, according to the International Monetary Fund. Emerging and developing economies contracted by 2.4%, it said.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Daren Butler)

