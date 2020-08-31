Turkey's economy collapsed nearly 10% as pandemic hit

By Daren Butler and Ali Kucukgocmen

ISTANBUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy contracted by 9.9% as a coronavirus lockdown brought activity to a near standstill in the second quarter, according to data on Monday that showed its worst year-over-year performance in a decade and its most abrupt stop ever.

While better than expectations of an even sharper blow to gross domestic product (GDP), the drop was still historic compared to the first quarter at a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 11.0%, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

Turkey's $770-billion economy is used to more than 5% growth driven by booming construction financed by cheap foreign credit. But a 2018 currency crisis, the pandemic and new lira weakness in recent months has brought two sharp slumps in as many years.

In the first quarter, the economy grew by 4.4% year-on-year, according to a slight revision from the initial figure. It was boosted by a lending spree just before the pandemic hit Turkey in March.

The financial sector stood out with 28% growth in the second quarter, while the large industry and services sectors shrank 16% and 25% respectively. Ankara re-opened much of the economy in June though new virus cases have edged up in recent weeks.

"The rest of the year will depend on the pandemic (and) especially the recovery of demand in private consumption," said Tera Yatirim economist Enver Erkan. "Positive growth this year looks difficult."

In a Reuters poll of 14 economists, the median estimate was for a 11.8% year-over-year contraction in GDP, with estimates ranging from declines of 7.1% to 13.1%.

Beginning in March, Ankara shut schools and some businesses including many factories, closed borders and adopted weekend stay-home orders. A severe hit to the key tourism sector means the economy is also expected to shrink for the full year.

Turkey's economy last contracted on an annual basis in the midst of the global great recession in 2009, by 4.7%.

The central bank - which cut rates aggressively since mid-2019 - has held policy steady the last few months as the lira dropped to record lows, threatening bigger problems for the economy.

(Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

