Turkey's economy collapsed 9.9% in Q2 as pandemic hit

Turkey's economy contracted a less-than-expected 9.9% in the second quarter as the coronavirus lockdown hit, data showed on Monday, logging its worst year-over-year performance in more than a decade and its most abrupt stop ever.

The blow to gross domestic product (GDP) was historic compared to the first quarter at a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 11.0% decline, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

In the first quarter, the economy grew closer to its longer-term trend at 4.4% year-on-year, a slight revision from the initial figure. It was boosted by a lending spree just before the pandemic brought activity to a near standstill beginning in March.

In a Reuters poll of 14 economists, the median estimate was for a 11.8% year-over-year contraction in GDP, with estimates ranging from declines of 7.1% to 13.1%.

