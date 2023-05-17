Turkey's dollar bonds sink as post-election rout extends

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's dollar-denominated sovereign bonds took another tumble on Wednesday, with most sinking to six-month lows as the post-election market rout extended into a third session, following President Tayyip Erdogan's strong showing.

The selling kicked in again as Turkey's main opposition party said it had filed complaints over suspected irregularities at thousands of ballot boxes in Sunday's landmark election, in which Erdogan performed better than expected.

Bonds maturing in 2038 or beyond suffered some of the sharpest falls, dropping by 2 cents or more, Tradeweb data showed. US900123BG46=TE, US900123BJ84=TE

Longer-dated issues maturing 2041 broadly now trade below the 70 cents in the dollar mark, a level some analysts view as distressed territory.

The cost of insuring exposure to Turkey's debt via credit default swaps also nudged 2 basis points higher from Tuesday's close to 659 bps, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence showed. TRGV5YUSAC=MG It was around 480 bps before the election.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Marc Jones)

